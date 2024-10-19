Rajasthan: Right to Recall Party’s Mohan Lal Meena files nomination for Dausa bye-poll

Mohan Lal Meena, the nominee of the newly formed Right to Recall Party (RRP), was the lone candidate to file a nomination in Dausa assembly segment for the November 13 by-elections on Saturday, as the process of filing papers is yet to gain momentum in Rajasthan.

The poll process for the by-elections in seven assembly seats in the state began with the issuance of the notification by the Election Commission on Friday.

No one filed their candidacy on the opening day yesterday. Nominations can be filed until October 25, with scrutiny scheduled for October 28, and withdrawals allowed until October 30.

Polling will take place on November 13, and the counting of votes will be conducted on November 23.

Bye-elections on two seats, Ramgarh and Salumbar (ST), are necessitated following the deaths of Zuber Khan (Congress) and Amrit Meena (BJP), respectively, whereas the other five seats—Jhunjhunu, Dausa, Deoli-Uniara, Chorasi (ST), and Khimsar—were vacated by the sitting MLAs after their elections to the Lok Sabha earlier this year.