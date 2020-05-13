Rajasthan recorded 87 fresh cases of coronavirus on Wednesday, taking the state’s virus tally to 4,213, PTI reported. The state has so far seen 117 deaths due to the virus, with Jaipur accounting for 60 deaths.

“As many as 87 fresh cases have been reported in 10 districts of the state today, including 32 in Jaipur district,” Additional Chief Secretary (Health), Rohit Kumar Singh, said.

Besides Jaipur, 24 cases were reported in Pali; 12 in Udaipur, seven in Rajsamand, five in Swai Madhopur, three from Kota, two from Tonk and one each in Banswara, Tonk, Bharatpur and Nagaur. A total of 4,213 cases of the virus have been reported in the state so far.

Singh said so far 2,455 patients have tested negative for the infection after treatment, of which 2,159 have been discharged from hospitals. The state has 1,641 active cases. The entire state is under lockdown since March 22 and a massive survey and screening is underway to track the people infected with the virus.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said in a tweet on Tuesday, the state has increased its testing capacity and, “So far, more than 1 lakh 85 thousand samples have been taken in the state. There are 2213 tests being done in Rajasthan per 10 lakh population, which is higher than other states. By the end of May, the test capacity will be increased to 25 thousand per day.”