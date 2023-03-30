Rajasthan ranks 3 in SKOCH Governance Report 2022

Rajasthan acquired third position in the country in the SKOCH State of Governance Report 2022. The state was at the 15th position in 2021.

The state under Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot earned the distinction for its responsive, transparent, and accountable governance model.

Rajasthan won 20 awards, including eight Gold and 12 Silver. The state performed very well in 23 categories. More than half of these awards are in education, e-governance, general administration, police & safety, skill development and social justice & security.

The SKOCH State of Governance Report 2022 states that Rajasthan has topped in health, social justice & social security and housing categories nationally. The state, in e-governance and water sectors, has improved its ranking. In 2021, the ranking in e-governance was 7th, which in 2022 has climbed to 2nd.

Similarly, in the water sector, the state achieved 2nd position in 2022, whereas it ranked 4th in 2022 in the sector. The housing and transport sectors maintained their consistent governance maintaining first and fourth positions respectively in 2021 and 2022.

The report stated that the sectors that have a comeback in 2022 are health and social justice & social security in first position, women & child development in second position, agriculture and skill development in 3rd position, education ranks 5th position, and general administration, power & energy, and urban development in sixth position.

Even though participating for the first time, some sectors of Rajasthan are ranked in the top positions.

The state ranked 2nd in cooperative, ease of doing business, infrastructure and tourism and culture; 3rd in minority affairs; 4th in revenue, disaster management, sport & youth affairs, and animal husbandry & fisheries and 7th in police and safety.

SKOCH Group is India’s leading think tank dealing with socio-economic issues with a focus on inclusive growth since 1997. The group engages with Fortune 500 companies, state-owned enterprises, government SMEs, and community-based organizations with equal ease. The repertoire of services includes field interventions, consultancy, research reports, impact assessments, policy briefs, books, journals, workshops, and conferences.