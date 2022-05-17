Rajasthan notifies 4th Tiger Reserve in Bundi district

With the rising population of Big Cat in existing 3-wildlife reserves and tourist influx, Rajasthan’s Forest Department has notified the 4th Tiger Reserve in the area of Ramgarh Vishdhari of Bundi district after getting approval from the central government.

Named as ‘Critical Tiger Habitat’ in RVTR has got only one male tiger T-115 which was migrated from Ranthambore National Park (RNP) n Sawaimadhopur district, an official notification stated on Monday night. As per the 1985 census, there were nine big cats in northeast RNP and the southern side of MHTR which enabled the big cats to make a free movement.

At present, the big cats in existing RNP are 78, 27 in Sariska 78and One tigress in Mukundra Hills Tiger Reserve. This is the country’s 52nd in the country and occupies eight villages inside the reserve area and 33 in the buffer zone.

Expressing his happiness over the creation of a separate reserve in the Hadauti region of Rajasthan, Sunil Mehta, a Member of the State Board of Wildlife, told SNS that the notification of the new reserve would protect the migration and free movement of the big cats from RNP and MHTR, and contain environmental degradation.

RNP was getting congested for Big Cats’ rising population, and there was no protection to those animals which used to go towards Ramgarh Vishdhari area forests, Mehta, who is also representing the State Expert Panel on Tigers, said, adding it would boost tourism and create employment for skilled forest and wildlife graduates and trainees.

In his tweet Bhupendra Yadav, Union Minister of Environment, Forest & Climate Change, said, ” Pleased to note Ramgarh Vishdhari Tiger Reserve has been notified today. The 52nd reserve of India will conserve biodiversity and bring ecotourism and development to the area. Under the leadership of PM @narendramodi, we are committed to preserving our wildlife”.

In another tweet, Yadav said, the floristic diversity of this new tiger reserve makes it an important area for research and education. Historic and cultural sites like Bhimlat, and Ramgarh Palace would encourage eco-tourism and provide employment opportunities to local communities”.

Whereas the state Forest Minister Hemaram Choudhary said in the exercise of powers under Section 38F of the Wildlife Protection Act 1972 (Central Act No.53 of 1972), the state government approved the recommendations of the National Tiger Conservation Authority after consulting the concerned gram (village) sabha and expert committees.

The reserve has a total area of 1501.89 sqkm including a core area of 481.90 sq km and a buffer of 1019.98 sqkm, according to the notification.