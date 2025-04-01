Rajasthan: Meena resumes ministerial duties after high command’s directive

Rajasthan Agriculture Minister Dr Kirodi Lal Meena, who had been in a strained relationship with the ruling BJP state leadership since June last year, has resumed his ministerial duties. This marks the end of his self-imposed restriction on attending office and using the official vehicle.

“I have resumed ministerial duties and official work following directives from the party high command, as my resignation has not been accepted by the leadership,” Meena stated.

Advertisement

In an informal chat on Monday, he clarified, “I was never annoyed with the state leadership. I had submitted my resignation in June last year, taking moral responsibility for the BJP’s defeat in the Lok Sabha seats under my charge during the 2024 general elections.”

Advertisement

Meena, a strong political figure, noted that since his resignation was not accepted, the party directed him to continue working.

“Hence, I have abided by the instructions from the high command. Since nine months were wasted in uncertainty, I have been working longer hours at full capacity for the past five to six days,” he added.

On the ground, there appeared to be no major conflicts between Meena and the state party leadership. However, factors such as seniority in both age and experience contributed to his discomfort since the installation of the Bhajan Lal-led government in December 2023.

With Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma being the preferred choice of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Sharma’s leadership remains unchallenged.

However, the appointment of two Deputy Chief Ministers, Diya Kumari and Dr. Prem Chand Bairwa, both relatively less experienced, may have added to Meena’s discontent.

Additionally, the process of party ticket allotment was not as smooth or favorable to Meena as he might have expected.

The results of the Lok Sabha polls provided him with an opportunity to express his dissatisfaction, leading him to tender his resignation. However, the high command neither accepted nor rejected his resignation, prolonging the uncertainty.

This undefined tension between Meena and the state party leadership has been costly for the BJP, creating several embarrassing situations over the past nine months.

Had this issue been resolved earlier, the ruling party could have mounted a stronger challenge to the Congress in the November 2024 Assembly by-poll in Dausa (ST), a seat that the Congress successfully retained.