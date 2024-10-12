Rajasthan: Leopard found dead after attack on man in Udaipur

A man-eating leopard in Udaipur’s jungles, who had attacked a farmer in the nearby village, was found dead on Friday with an injury mark on its neck, forest officials said.

Forest Department Officer Sunil Kumar said that the body of the leopard was found lying near the farmer Devaram’s house who allegedly attacked him.

There is a major wound on the leopard’s face, which suggests that it was attacked with a sharp weapon or an axe.

Advertisement

According to the forest department, it is yet to be ascertained if this is the same man-eater leopard who has killed around eight people in the Gogunda area in Udaipur.

This incident was reported early Friday morning and comes under the Sayra police station area, nearly 20 km from Gogunda in Kamol village.

The leopard which entered the house of 55 -year-old Devaram here first attacked cows and then the farmer.

Hearing the noise of the locals and the farmer’s family, the leopard left Devaram lying on the ground and ran towards the forest following which the locals chased it with weapons.

The injured Devaram was taken to the nearest health centre and was then referred to MB Hospital in Udaipur.

Devaram’s condition is stable now, but due to fear, he is unable to speak.

Officials said that there is a possibility that the leopard may have been killed by the locals here.

The matter is being investigated, they added.

Shoot-at-sight orders have been issued for the maneater leopard after he killed around eight people here.

For the past month, a search for the man-eating leopard has been underway in the Gogunda and Jhadol areas of Udaipur.

A team of about 300 people is searching for the man-eater in the forests of more than 20 villages using high-tech techniques.

The team also includes experts from different tiger sanctuaries, but the man-eater leopard has not been caught yet.

Meanwhile, after the leopard attacks in the villages of Gogunda and Jhadol area, the attacks in the Sayra area are also raising concerns for the administration.