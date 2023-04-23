Rajasthan launches helpline numbers

Expressing his serious concern for Non-Resident Rajasthanis (NRRs) who are stranded in Sudan, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has released helpline numbers and directed the Bikaner House Resident Commissioner in Delhi and Rajasthan Foundation to provide all possible help and assistance to those who need and contact them.

According to a list of MEA, there are at least 40 Rajasthanis who are currently stranded in Sudan. Those who require assistance can contact the helpline numbers at +91 83060 09838, 0141-2229111, and 011-23070807.

The ACS (Coordination) cum Chief Resident Commissioner, Bikaner House, Shubhra Singh, has requested NRRs to contact the helpline numbers provided on social media channels and the website of Rajasthan Foundation.

Dhiraj Srivastava, Resident Commissioner (Bikaner House) at New Delhi and Commissioner of Rajasthan Foundation attended a meeting with MEA officials in the national capital to discuss the current situation and ensure that all Rajasthanis in Sudan receive the necessary assistance.