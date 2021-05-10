The Rajasthan government has imposed a 15-day lockdown that began on Monday and will remain in effect till May 24.

Under the lockdown, marriage ceremonies will remain banned in the state till May 31. Meanwhile, these ceremonies can be performed at home and courts with a limited number of 11 guests.

Marriage gardens, marriage halls, and hotel complexes shall remain closed for wedding ceremonies.

Liquor shops will be open from 6 am to 11 am from Monday to Friday during this lockdown. And Fruit and vegetable carts will be allowed to operate from 6 am to 5 pm.

DJ, procession, party, etc. is not allowed till May 31.

Petrol pumps will remain open, but private vehicles will be able to fill diesel-petrol or gas from 7 am to 12 noon.

Medical stores will remain open all seven days. Dairy and milk shops will be allowed to open from 6 am to 11 am and from 5 pm to 7 pm. Government ration shops will be open without any holidays. Medical stores, medical equipment shops will be open all seven days.

Wholesale and retail shops related to food, grocery items, flour mills, and cattle feed will be open from Monday to Friday from 6 to 11 am. Shops retailing products required by farmers, fertilizers, and agricultural implements will be opened from Monday to Thursday from 6 am to 11 am.

India recorded 3,66,161 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours taking the overall caseload to 2,26,62,575, according to data from the Union Health Ministry.

The country’s active COVID-19 cases stand at 37,45,237.

With 3,754 deaths in the last 24 hours, the total death toll is 2,46,116.

In the last 24 hours, 3,53,818 recovered, taking the number of recoveries to 1,86,71,222.

