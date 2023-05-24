Rajasthan implements investment proposals worth Rs.10,240 cr in petroleum sector

Rajasthan has achieved the works on new investment proposals worth Rs.10,245 cr in the petroleum sector.

At a review meeting of the Petroleum Department on Wednesday, Additional Chief Secretary of Mines, Petroleum, Industries and MSME Veenu Gupta said out of Rs 22,838 crore investment proposals in the petroleum sector in Rajasthan, work has been done on new investment proposals worth Rs.10,200 crore, and the four investors were doing their work on the said proposals.

She said in the Invest Rajasthan Summit last year, CAIRN VEDANTA signed the MoU with the state government worth Rs 20,000 crore, Oil India of Rs. 663 crore, ONGC for Rs 1,050 crore and Focus Energy for Rs 1,125 crore in the petroleum sectors.

She further informed that the rapid implementation of investment proposals in the state by all the four investor companies were going on and Rs 10,245 Investment works have been done so far.

ACS told the review meeting that the maximum investment in the petroleum sector was being made by Cairn Vedanta in Barmer and Jalore districts. Against the investment agreement of Rs 20,000 crore, till now exploration and other development works were being done in Barmer and Jalore districts at a cost of Rs 9,450 crore in PML and PEL blocks

Director Mines and Petroleum Sandesh Nayak said the new investment has opened the way for direct and indirect employment for thousands of people. He informed that today Rajasthan has become the largest producer of mineral crude oil in the country, Nayak said.

Deputy Secretary Mines Neetu Barupal, OSD MP Meena, Additional Director Mines BS Sodha, Additional Director Petroleum Ajay Sharma, Additional Director Geology Alok Prakash Jain, MSE Jaipur Pratap Meena are among others who attended the meeting.