Rajasthan High Court dismisses Naresh Meena’s second bail plea in SDM slapping case

The Rajasthan High Court on Friday denied bail to Naresh Meena, the main accused in the violence and arson that followed the infamous SDM-slapping incident in Samaravta (Tonk) village on November 13-14 last year.

A single bench of Justice Pravir Bhatnagar rejected Meena’s plea. This is the second time the court dismissed Meena’s bail application. Earlier, his bail plea was dismissed on February 14, 2025.

The incident occurred during the by-poll in Samaravta village, where Meena, an Independent candidate, had slapped the area magistrate, SDM Amit Choudhary, accusing him of coercing villagers to vote.

Following the incident, Meena was arrested by the police. However, amid protests, villagers clashed with the police and freed Meena from custody.

Later that night and into the following morning, police used force, including tear gas, to control the situation in Samaravta and nearby villages.

Meena was re-arrested in the early morning of November 14, 2024.