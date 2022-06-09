Rajasthan HC dismisses PIL on six ex-BSP MLAs before RS poll results

A Division Bench of Rajasthan High Court, on Thursday, dismissed a PIL seeking interim relief in the case of six former BSP MLAs, who have joined the Congress in 2019, before the results of Rajya Sabha elections scheduled to be declared tomorrow.

The bench comprising Justice Uma Vyas and Pankaj Bhandari took up the PIL filed by a petitioner Hamant Nahta and ordered, “In the present PIL, even notices have not been issued to the other side. It is also evident that during the pendency of the present PIL, elections to the Rajya Sabha were held and Members were elected to Rajya Sabha.”

“Petitioner at that time also did not press for any interim relief, hence, we are not inclined to entertain the present application for interim relief as the election process has already been commenced and the election is scheduled to take place tomorrow. Application is accordingly dismissed”.

According to the three pages the DB said, it is evident that the matter pertains to the disqualification of six BSP MLAs who were considered as members of Congress (INC). The order passed by the Speaker of the state assembly was challenged by BSP and a BJP MLA Madan Dilawar. The said writ petitions were disposed of by the learned Single Judge on 24/8/2020. It is informed by the petitioner that the order has been challenged before the Apex Court.

The petitioner Hamant Nahta told SNS that he has also moved a petition in the Supreme Court today, and the matter may be listed tomorrow morning.

The voting for four RS seats would begin tomorrow at the Vidhan Sabha building from 9 am to 4 pm. The counting of votes starts at 5 pm.

Congress’ Randeep Surjewala, Mukul Wasnik and Pramod Tiwariand, BJP’s official candidate G S Tiwari, and BJP supported Independent Subhash Chandra, Media baron and Chairman of Essel group are vying for the four seats of RS as four sitting RS MPs (all BJP) would complete their terms on July 4. BJP’s Om Prakash Mathur, K J Alphons, Ramkumar Verma, and Harshvardhan Singh Dungarpur will retire on RS seats (from Rajasthan).

Meanwhile, on his arrival from Udaipur to Jaipur airport, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot told the Media, “They (BJP leaders) are so nervous that you are seeing yourself that sometimes they are going to the Election Commission, sometimes they are going to the ED, what is the meaning of ED? Today they are going to the high court and the Supreme Court. You can understand what has become of their situation, Congress is going to win all three seats comfortably.”