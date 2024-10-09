Rajasthan govt expedites intra-state river-linking projects to enhance water connectivity

The Rajasthan government is expediting intra-state river-linking projects to connect main rivers and potential water bodies in the state.

Under the initiative, plans are afoot to link the Jakham river and the dam along it in the Pratapgarh district of the Mewar region with the vast Jaisamand reservoir in the Salumbar region of Udaipur division.

Likewise, surplus waters from the Mahi river in Banswara and the Som river in Udaipur will be diverted into the huge Jawai dam of Sumerpur (Pali) in the Jodhpur division of the state.

In her maiden budget speech in the state assembly this year, Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari announced that these ambitious projects have the potential to rationalise the availability of water in scarcity-hit areas from the surplus zones between the Mewar and Marwar regions.

At a meeting here on Wednesday, Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma asked the officials concerned to expedite the submission of project reports for the two initiatives so that they could be ready in the next four months of the current fiscal year.

Besides, mega reservoirs along the Chambal river in the Kota district will also be interlinked for transferring surplus waters as per the need.

This will minimise the wasteful discharge of floodwaters from the Chambal during the monsoon season.