In a bid to provide meaningful assistance and encouragement to upcoming and existing MSME units in the state, Rajasthan Government is planning to join hands with the Small Industrial Development Bank of India (SIDBI).

For facilitating the MSMEs, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) is being discussed between the Government of Rajasthan and SIDBI.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot’s government has taken several measures like MSME Act, 2019 while Mukhyamantri Laghu Udyog Protsahan Yojana has already been initiated to provide effective support to the MSMEs and this MoU with SIDBI would increase awareness of growth and business opportunities amongst the MSME units in Rajasthan.

In a meeting held at Udyog Bhawan in Jaipur on Monday, the representatives of SIDBI highlighted the various clusters where they would like to work and how they would reach out to small entrepreneurs, using their expertise for providing consultation, appropriate solutions and guidance for availing benefits under the current schemes.