Four people died and four others were injured after a collision between a truck and a car happened near Vishnoda in Dholpur on Sunday late evening hours, a police official informed.

“A heavy collision happened between a truck and a car happened near Vishnoda on NH11B of Sadar Thana area. Four devotees died and four others were seriously injured,” the police official said. Police Officials further informed that the injured were referred to the higher health centre and the police officials have kept all the dead bodies in the mortuary.

“All the deceased are being told from the same family. Police kept all the dead bodies in the mortuary,” the official said.

All the devotees were going from Agra to visit Kaila Devi temple, officials informed.