Rajasthan first state to bring ‘Gig’ worker welfare, social security Bill

The Rajasthan Legislative Assembly on Monday passed a Bill for the welfare and social security of ‘gig’ workers and announced to constitute a Welfare Board and set up a welfare fund for platform based gig workers, and register aggregators in the state.

The Rajasthan Platform Based GIG workers (Registration and welfare) Bill, 2023, which was tabled by Minister In-charge and Labour Minister Sukhram Vishnoi, was passed by a voice vote without any debate as the Opposition BJP members were protesting in the well on ‘red book’ issue during the Zero Hour.

The Minister in-charge said: “Gig work has a large potential to create jobs especially for a large section of the low skilled population. Gig work has led to the emergence of new business models, and has transformed the business specially transportation and food delivery services.”.

The major highlights of the new legislation include a welfare fee to be charged from aggregators, fine up to Rs 5 lakh to be imposed on aggregators on first contravention and fine up to Rs 50 lakh to be imposed on aggregators on subsequent contraventions.