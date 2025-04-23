Rajasthan erupts in protests, candle marches demanding strong action after Pahalgam terror attack

The tragic terror strike in Pahalgam has evoked widespread resentment and anguish across Rajasthan, with groups from various walks of life organizing candle marches, demonstrations, and effigy burnings at various places including Jaipur, Jodhpur, and Jalore on Wednesday.

In the state capital, smaller groups of people carried out marches at several locations.

A candle march from Ambedkar High Court Circle to the Amar Jawan Jyoti memorial was held on Wednesday evening, demanding strong retaliatory action by the government against the perpetrators of terrorism.

Local resident Prakash Udhwani, the uncle of 33-year-old CA Neeraj — a victim of the attack — along with neighbors, urged the government to deliver a befitting reply to the perpetrators of the gruesome attack.

Activists of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) held a massive demonstration at Jalori Gate in Jodhpur and burned effigies symbolizing terrorism.

In Raniwara town of Jalore district, the local Bar Association boycotted court proceedings and raised the demand for retaliatory action by the Centre.

Former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot also called for an appropriately strong response against the perpetrators.

Gehlot said, “People from all walks of life and across political parties have come together, as this incident has shocked the entire nation. These terrorists will be answered back appropriately. Our forces are capable enough to fight the perpetrators.”

Leaders from various political parties, including the ruling BJP, as well as several social organizations, have condemned the tragic incident and urged for a strong and befitting action against terrorism.