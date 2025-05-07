Rajasthan elated over precision strikes in ‘Operation Sindoor’; government agencies demonstrate preparedness in statewide mock drill

People from all walks of life and political affiliations on Wednesday expressed elation over the Indian Air Force’s targeted strikes on terror camps and hideouts along the India-Pakistan border.

The bordering districts of Jaisalmer, Barmer, Bikaner, Sriganganagar, and Hanumangarh have been put on high alert, while the entire state of Rajasthan remains vigilant as a precautionary measure to deal with any eventuality from across the border.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, his predecessor Ashok Gehlot, and Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Rajasthan assembly Tika Ram Jully were unanimous in expressing pride in the Indian armed forces and elation over the precise and successful strikes by Indian bravehearts.

An overwhelmed Chief Minister Sharma said – “शौर्यं तेजः संयमश्च, यत्र भारतसैनिका:।

विजयं तेषु नित्यं स्यात्, जयतु भारतमाता॥” (Meaning: “Bravery, Grit and Discipline – They are Indian Soldiers. Victory is a daily usual phenomenon for them. Bharat Mata Ki Jai)”

“Proud of our Armed Forces. Jai Hind!” ex-Chief Minister Gehlot and LoP Jully expressed their sentiments by sharing the tweet from party leader and LoP Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi.

The Congress leaders also shared their joy over the successful strikes by the Indian armed forces through their respective X handles.

Gehlot wrote on his X handle, “Operation Sindoor, targeting terrorists’ bases and hideouts in Pakistan’s frontier areas, was indeed a laudable and strong response to the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam. This action was an inevitable move for our armed forces, as the entire nation was demanding retaliation for the killings in Pahalgam. The Congress and the entire nation welcome the air strikes. We all stand in solidarity with the Indian Military and the government.”

“So Proud #IndianArmedForces

Prayers for our bravehearts.

#Operation Sindoor”, Congress state president Govind Singh Dotasara also hailed the Indian armed forces in a post on X.

People gathered in groups in the main markets and some residential areas and praised the action by the Indian Air Force.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Sharma, accompanied by Chief Secretary Sudhansh Pant and Director General of Police UR Sahu, reviewed the situation and preparedness for dealing with any eventuality in the state, particularly in the bordering districts.

The CM, CS, and DGP later attended a review meeting through video conferencing with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and the chief ministers of three other bordering states.

Sharma briefed HM Shah and told him that all concerned are alert throughout the state. Extra alert is being maintained in the bordering districts of Jaisalmer, Barmer, and Bikaner.

The opposition Congress has decided to defer, for the time being, all its political agitation programmes, including the ‘Save the Constitution Campaign’, in view of the emerging situation, a party spokesman said, quoting the decision made at the CEC meeting in Delhi.

All security and civil defence agencies are on high alert, and all schools in Jaisalmer district were closed on Wednesday as a precautionary measure. The closure period for schools may be extended if necessary.

Meanwhile, as part of the scheduled programme, a mock drill was conducted in most districts to educate people on their responses and behaviour during an air strike or any other emergency situation.

In the state capital of Jaipur, emergency sirens were sounded at 1600 hrs to alert people about a mock air strike on the BSNL headquarters at MI Road here. The airport control tower issued an alert to the Collectorate headquarters regarding the mock bombing of the BSNL building.

The Collectorate control immediately activated the rescue and relief teams, which were already on standby, including ambulances and fire brigades. The teams rushed to the scene at MI Road, where a mock bombing involving six bombs had been staged, causing fake casualties. BSNL staff were evacuated, and 11 injured individuals, along with one simulated dead body, were transported to the hospital. Fires were extinguished efficiently, demonstrating smooth coordination among the teams.

Similarly, mock drills for a bombing at a hotel building in Jaisalmer and an air strike targeting a Bharat Petroleum Limited depot in Udaipur were also conducted effectively.