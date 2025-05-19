Rajasthan: Congress seeks Governor’s intervention over BJP MLA’s membership

The opposition Congress in Rajasthan has sought the intervention of Governor Haribhau Bagade regarding the termination of BJP MLA Kanwar Lal Meena’s membership from the State Assembly following his conviction in a criminal case.

A high-level delegation of the party, led by Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Tika Ram Jully and Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee president Govind Singh Dotasra, also objected to the removal of senior party legislator Narendra Kumar Budaniya from the chairmanship of the House Privilege Committee.

The six-member delegation met Governor Bagade at the Raj Bhawan on Monday evening and submitted a memorandum highlighting both issues, which they described as serious violations of the Constitution.

Speaking to the media afterwards, Jully and Dotasra alleged, “The Speaker has been making unconstitutional decisions under sustained pressure and directives from the RSS and the ruling BJP. These twin organizations have consistently undermined and violated constitutional norms.”

They further claimed that the ruling party and the Speaker have deliberately delayed action on the termination of Anta (Baran) MLA Kanwar Lal Meena’s membership for more than two weeks—despite a court verdict that warranted immediate disqualification within 24 hours of sentencing.

“In a similar case, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s Lok Sabha membership was terminated within 24 hours of his sentencing to a two-year jail term,” they said.

In the present case, Meena has been convicted on three counts, receiving a three-year prison sentence on two charges and a one-year term on another.

“However, the BJP and the Speaker are shielding him from disqualification. A coordinated attempt is now reportedly underway at a high level in Delhi to seek clemency for him through the Governor under Article 161 of the Constitution,” the Congress leaders alleged.

They also condemned the removal of Budaniya, a three-term Rajya Sabha MP, three-time Lok Sabha member, and three-time MLA, from the chairmanship of a key legislative panel, calling it a blatant affront to constitutional decorum and legislative propriety.

“We conveyed our grave concerns to the Governor on both matters. He assured us that he is aware of the developments and will take appropriate action,” said Jully and Dotasra.