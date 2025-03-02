Rajasthan CM visits Keoladeo National Park, offers prayers at Tripura Sundari Shrine

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma spent a refreshing morning at Keoladeo National Park in Bharatpur on Sunday, engaging in birdwatching and interacting with tourists.

During his two-day visit to Bharatpur, which began on Saturday, CM Sharma visited the park—popularly known as Ghana Bird Sanctuary—for a morning stroll and birdwatching session.

Advertisement

He trekked to the Bird-View Point, a renowned spot for bird enthusiasts, and used binoculars to observe various bird species.

Advertisement

The Chief Minister also interacted with domestic and foreign tourists, as well as morning walkers, gathering their feedback on the park’s facilities and services. He also offered prayers at the Keoladeo Mahadev Temple inside the park.

He was accompanied by Minister of State for Home Jawahar Singh Bedham, Inspector General of Police Rahul Prakash, Park Director and DFO Manas Singh, and other officials.

On Saturday evening, CM Sharma chaired a review meeting at the District Collectorate to assess the progress of ongoing development projects and welfare schemes in the district.

He also held a video conference with district collectors of hailstorm and rain-affected regions to evaluate the damage suffered by farmers.

Later, Sharma traveled to Banswara, where he, along with his wife, offered prayers at the Tripura Sundari shrine. In the afternoon, he was scheduled to visit Dungarpur and Pali districts.