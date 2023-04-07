Rajasthan CM urges Centre to amend PM Fasal Bima Yojana

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi that

the State Disaster Relief Fund (SDRF) for crop damage to farmers should not be included in the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana.

Requesting the PM in his letter to amend the new rules issued by the Government of India in October 2022, Gehlot appealed not to include the assistance given to farmers from SDRF for crop damage in the amount received through PMCIS. He demanded that the SDRF be kept separate from PMCIS.

“This leads to multiple delays in disbursement of SDRF assistance while farmers have to raise funds for the next crop immediately after crop damage,” he stressed.

Gehlot said that before October 2022 rules came into existence, the farmers used to receive quick financial assistance under SDRF, whereas under the new rules, the purpose of SDRF is not being fulfilled due to non-availability of timely assistance to the farmers.

Therefore, rules must be amended in order to provide immediate assistance under SDRF, he requested.

Gehlot has also mentioned that under the new rule, relief provided to the farmers in NDRF and SDRF from crop damage has been limited to only two hectares. In Rajasthan, especially western Rajasthan, farmers are not receiving proper compensation for crop damage due to larger average holding size.