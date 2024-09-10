Rajasthan CM invites South Korean investors to invest in state’s tourism sector

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma on Monday invited South Korean investors to invest in the tourism sector of the state ahead of the ‘Rising Rajasthan’ Global Investment Summit to be held in Jaipur from December 9-11.

During his speech at an investors’ meet on tourism sector held in Seoul under the ‘Rising Rajasthan’ Global Investment Summit, CM Sharma said, “As a representative of Rajasthan, I invite you to invest in Rajasthan, a state with historical heritage and culture. Rajasthan is a rapidly emerging centre for industrial progress which is eager to welcome entrepreneurs from all over the world. With excellent infrastructure, connectivity and facilities, Rajasthan is fully prepared to make your investments successful.”

“Millions of tourists from all over the world come to see the culture, historical sites and architecture of Rajasthan. With a worldwide recognition for tourism, Rajasthan is also rapidly establishing its identity as an entrepreneurial state. For this, we want to establish relationships with South Korean entrepreneurs, which will promote tourism as well as strengthen cultural and economic ties between the two great countries,” he added.

Speaking on festivals of the two countries, the Chief Minister said, “Rajasthan’s vibrant festivals and celebrations like Deepawali, Holi, Teej, Maru Mahotsav, Pushkar Mela reflect our rich cultural heritage. Similarly, Korea’s festivals are also full of colour, music, dance, and traditions, which attract tourists from all over the world. The art and craft of both the countries is a bridge that connects us deeply.

“By investing in the tourism sector of Rajasthan, you can enter a market that gives equal importance to both tradition and innovation and attracts tourists from all over the world.”

CM Sharma also promised those present at the event of the state government’s support at every step.

“Our investment model focuses on establishing a balance between economic development and ecological conservation, so that our natural and cultural heritage can also be preserved. I invite all of you to explore the immense potential of Rajasthan’s tourism sector.

“Our government stands ready to support you at every step of your investment journey. Together, we can build a brighter future for Rajasthan and further strengthen the friendship between our two great countries.”

The Chief Minister is in Seoul leading a delegation to invite investors to invest in Rajasthan under the ‘Rising Rajasthan’ Investment Summit.