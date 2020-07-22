The political turmoil in Rajasthan has reached to its extent as the crisis after knocking the apex court’s door has reached to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has written to the PM about the crisis alleging attempts being made by the BJP leaders to bribe Congress MLAs to defect.

“For some time, attempts are being made to de-stablise democratically elected governments. This is an insult to the mandate and open violation of constitutional values. Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh are examples of this,” Gehlot said in the letter.

He also named Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat among BJP leaders who he said are involved in deal-making with rebel Congress MLAs.

Ashok Gehlot had alleged Sachin Pilot of conspiring with the BJP to dislodge his government in Rajasthan.

“I don’t know how much you know about this or whether you are being misled. History will also not forgive those who are complicit in these plots,” he said in the letter.

“At a time when our priority should be to save lives and livelihoods of the masses, the centre has become the main conspirator in toppling a state government,” he said.

“Saving lives is our priority amid the pandemic. Even at such times, attempts to topple the government are being made. In these attempts, Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, other BJP leaders and some ambitious leaders of my party are involved,” he added.

Congress leader Sachin Pilot who is at the centre of the Rajasthan political crisis has taken the allegation by one of the party leader head-on and demanded him to pay Re 1 as compensation and a written apology.

Congress leader Giriraj Singh Malinga had alleged Pilot of being indulged in conspiring in horse-trading on behalf of BJP.

“I had a discussion with Sachin Pilot. He spoke to me and said how much do you want. He told me Rs 35 crore,” Malinga had said on Monday.

Earlier in the day, Assembly Speaker CP Joshi filed a Special Leave Petition (SLP) in the Supreme Court to avert what he called a “constitutional crisis” in the state.

Announcing his decision to move the Supreme Court against the high court order at a press conference earlier today, he also warned that the rebels were “heading for a constitutional crisis”.