Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday approved a proposal for formation of three new Boards as Rajasthan Leather Crafts Development Board, Rajasthan State Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Board and Rajasthan State Dhobhi Welfare Board for the overall development and economic upliftment of every section of the people.

As per the new Leather & Crafts Development Board, the standard of living of the people related to leather business will increase and their economic development will be ensured.

The formation of this board will ensure effective participation of the tanners in the industrial development of the state. Along with this, marketing centers will be developed for all the basic facilities like roads, water, electricity, medicine, education, marketing of products at the workplace and development site of the tanners.

Arrangements will also be made to provide skill training to the tanners through reputed institutions in the country for modern technology based leather dyeing and other products. Through the board, schemes will be made for the social security of the tanners and their time bound implementation will be done. For the development of leather workers, proper financial support and finance from banks will also be arranged.The work of keeping leather products free from the tender process in government procurement can also be done by the board.

Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Board



With this decision of the Chief Minister, the social and educational level of certain sections of the society. will increase. Various schemes will be proposed by this newly formed board for their economic growth and necessary basic facilities will be provided. With the formation of the board, various development and welfare-related schemes will be prepared for the gardener society and along with promoting the art and culture of these sections, their traditional business will also be brought to a more profitable position.

Washroom Welfare Board

After taking stock of the condition of different sections of the society, this board has been constituted with the objective of providing basic facilities to these sections on the basis of authentic survey reports and identifying their problems and giving suggestions to overcome them.

A coordination between the board and with various departments for welfare schemes being run for the washermen society in the state will increase and it will be made more strong by bringing changes in the present situation of traditional business.