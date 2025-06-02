Rajasthan bureaucrat Alok passes away

Rajasthan Additional Chief Secretary (Energy) Alok passed away late Sunday night in New Delhi following a brief illness.

The 59-year-old 1993 batch IAS officer was not keeping well for a few days and was under treatment in the city. He breathed his last night at his Delhi residence.

The departed bureaucrat held several key posts in various departments, including the energy department/ministries in Rajasthan and at the Centre. Presently, he was working as the additional chief secretary in the state energy department. He was considered an expert in the energy sector.

Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma expressed grief and sorrow over the demise of the ACS. He said, “The news has saddened me. I pray before Lord Ram for eternal peace to the departed soul and solace to the bereaved family.”

Rajasthan Assembly Speaker Vasudev Devnani, and former chief ministers Ashok Gehlot and Vasundhara Raje also condoled the officer’s demise.

A number of administrative and review meetings or engagements scheduled for the day were deferred.

Rajasthan Minister of State for Energy Heera Lal Nagar has also proceeded for New Delhi to attend the funeral.