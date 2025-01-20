Rajasthan Assembly Speaker airlifted to Jaipur after health scare in Patna

Rajasthan Assembly Speaker Vasudev Devnani, who underwent a thorough medical checkup and diagnostic tests at the Indira Gandhi Institute of Cardiology, Patna, following chest pain and restlessness on Monday morning, was shifted to SMS Hospital in Jaipur tonight for observation and further evaluation.

The Speaker was brought to Jaipur tonight on the state government’s plane under the supervision of a team of doctors led by SMS Medical College Principal Dr Deepak Maheshwari.

Devnani was immediately taken to SMS Hospital from the airport, where he is being kept under medical observation.

The Speaker had been in Patna to attend the All-India Parliamentary Presiding Officers’ Conference. Early Monday morning, he complained of chest pain and discomfort.

He was promptly rushed to Patna Medical College and Hospital and later referred to the Indira Gandhi Institute of Cardiology for detailed diagnostic tests and necessary treatment.

Doctors at the institute confirmed that all test reports were normal and Devnani’s condition is stable.

Speaking about his health, Devnani stated: “It was an acidity issue. I am feeling fine now and plan to return to Jaipur.”

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, the Bihar Assembly Speaker, and other leaders visited the hospital to check on Devnani’s health.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma also called Devnani to inquire about his condition.

The Chief Minister arranged for the state plane, accompanied by a team of specialist doctors, including SMS Medical College Principal Dr Maheshwari and RMC Registrar Dr Girdhar Gopal Goyal, to ensure Devnani’s safe return to Jaipur.