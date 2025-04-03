Rajasthan Animal Attendant Result 2025: RSSB to announce Rajasthan Pashu Parichar result today; Here is how to check it

The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) is all set to announce the Rajasthan Pashu Parichar 2025 (Rajasthan Animal Attendant 2025) result on Thursday.

The Rajasthan Animal Attendant 2025 result will be uploaded on the official website of the RSSB.

Advertisement

Once the results are out, candidates who appeared for the exam can download check results on the official RSSB website rssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

Advertisement

Earlier on April 1, RSSB Chairman Alok Raj had informed that the result will be released on April 3.

The examination for the 6,433 Rajasthan Animal Attendant posts was held across the state on December 1, 2 and 3 in 2024. The exam was held in an offline mode.

Below are the easy steps to check your Rajasthan Pashu Parichar result 2025:

1. Visit the official RSSB website rssb.rajasthan.gov.in

2. Click on the Pashu Parichar Result link to download the RSSB Animal Attendant Results 2025

3. Enter the required details and click on the submit

4. Download the results and keep a printout of for future reference