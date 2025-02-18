Rajasthan: 5 accused of sexual exploitation of minors girls sent to police remand

A local court sent five accused in a case of blackmail and sexual exploitation of five-six minor girls in the Vijaynagar town of the Beawar district to police remand on Tuesday.

The police arrested seven accused, including two minors, belonging to a particular community for allegedly luring, blackmailing, and exploiting six minor schoolgirls of a different community. They are also accused of pressuring the girls to convert.

The police brought the accused to Ajmer court seeking a remand to five of the accused and sending two minors to the Juvenile Justice Board.

Meanwhile, the statements of the victim girls were recorded before the magistrate in a Nasirabad court.

Since the accused are from a particular community and the victims from another, people suspecting the “love jihad” angle in the case gathered at the court in Nasirabad demanding stern action against the culprits.

Additional Superintendent of Police (Beawar) Bhupendra Sharma assured the people that the case would be investigated thoroughly, taking into consideration every aspect and every clue. No culprit would be spared, they would be appropriately brought to book, the officer said.