Raja Raghuvanshi’s murder accused to be produced in Shillong court

Five accused in the sensational murder of Raja Raghuvanshi, a groom from Indore whose body was discovered in Meghalaya under mysterious circumstances, will be produced before a local court in Shillong after they arrive in the city.

East Khasi Hills Superintendent of Police Vivek Syiem confirmed that two police teams escorting the accused—one from Ghazipur and another from Indore—are expected to reach the city late Tuesday.

The Meghalaya Police had secured a six-day transit remand for three of the accused apprehended from Indore and a three-day remand for those detained in Ghazipur.

The accused include Sonam Raghuvanshi, the wife of the deceased; Raj Kushwaha; Akash Rajput; Vishal Singh Chauhan; and Anand Kumar.

The murder case, which drew national attention due to its inter-state implications and the involvement of individuals close to the victim, has now entered a critical phase with the arrival of the suspects in Shillong.

Raja Raghuvanshi had travelled to Meghalaya on his honeymoon and was reported missing before his body was recovered under suspicious circumstances.

The swift and coordinated efforts by Meghalaya Police, working in tandem with law enforcement agencies in Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh, led to a major breakthrough within days.

With the suspects now in custody and set to appear in court, all eyes are on the judicial proceedings that will determine the next steps in unravelling the motive and events leading to Raja’s death.