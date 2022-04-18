Raj Thakrey gives deadline to Maha Govt for Loudspeaker Ban

MNS chief Raj Thackrey on Sunday gave May 3 as the deadline for the Maharashtra government to ban the loudspeakers playing Azan in Mosques. Talking to media persons in Pune Thackrey said that if that does not happen he said that the Hindus would play Hanuman Chalisa in front of mosques five times a day.

MNS chief said that “Playing of Azan through loudspeakers from mosques is more a social issue than a religious issue. It is not just Hindus but people from all sections of the society get disturbed by the playing of azan through loudspeakers”

Thackrey through this issue is trying to build a political ground for the election of the BMC scheduled to be held soon. The BMC is the richest municipal corporation in India. It also happens to be the biggest MC in Asia. For the financial year 2022-2023 alone BMCs annual budget is approximate Rs.45500 crores. For the last 25 years, the BMC has been Shiv Sena’s stronghold. During the last held BMC elections in 2017, Shiv Sena had got 84 seats. But this time it has new allies in Congress and the Sharad Pawar.