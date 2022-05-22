Raj Thackeray to undergo hip bone surgery on June 1

Raj Thackeray , the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) President would undergo a surgery for knee and back problems on June 1, he said on Sunday.

While addressing a rally, he revealed, “I shall be undergoing hip bone surgery on June 1… I have been in pain since some time in the legs and now also in the back.”

Earlier, the MNS chief was planning to go on trip to Ayodhya on June 5, but last week he cancelled it, and was interpreted as a huge setback to the party.

After several speculations on his visit to Ayodhya which was deferred later, he himself set right the records on Sunday.

The estranged cousin of Uddhav Thackeray had faced jibes from many politicians, including from the ruling Shiv Sena- Nationalist Congress Party-Congress, and other parties over the Ayodhya tour cancellation especially since it came at the peak of the ‘anti-loudspeakers’ row in the state.

The trip postponement was sought to be linked with threats by Uttar Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party MP Brijbhushan Sharan Singh, who has openly “vowed” to block Raj’s entry there till he apologises for the humiliating treatment meted out to North Indians during the MNS’s 2008 agitation.