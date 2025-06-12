Raj Thackeray meets Devendra Fadnavis taking Maharashtra by surprise

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray met Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis at Hotel Taj Land’s End in Bandra West on Thursday morning and held a closed-door meeting for about an hour even as Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP and official spokesperson Sanjay Raut was addressing a morning press conference.

According to sources, the MNS chief arrived at the hotel at 9.40 am, while Fadnavis arrived at the hotel at 10.34 am. Interestingly, both the leaders entered the hotel through the hotel staff gate, instead of using the main entrance of the hotel. The meeting took place in room number 2102 on the 21st floor of the hotel. Only Raj Thackeray and Devendra Fadnavis were present in the room during the meeting. Except these two leaders, nobody else was present at the meeting, sources said.

So far, nothing is known about what was the topic of discussion between CM Fadnavis and MNS chief Raj Thackeray in room number 2101 of Hotel Taj Lands End, since both the BJP and the MNS are tight-lipped about the development which has taken Maharashtra by complete surprise. The sudden and unexpected meeting came as a complete surprise, especially given the previous build up of strong expectations for several days that the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena and the MNS could join hands to fight the forthcoming local civic body and municipal polls in Maharashtra.

However, a few hours after Raj Thackeray met Fadnavis, he called a meeting of MNS leaders. The city chiefs of the MNS and its deputy city chiefs based in Mumbai, Thane and Palghar were invited to Raj Thackeray’s residence ‘Shivtirth’, located in Dadar West, near Shivaji Park ground.

During the meeting with MNS leaders, Raj Thackeray instructed them not to make any comments about his meeting with CM Fadnavis. It is learnt that a review of the actual political situation on the ground was done and that Raj Thackeray also discussed the impact of a probable alliance with the BJP, if it was to happen.

According to MNS sources, there are several calculations about why Raj Thackeray is likely to favour a political alliance with the BJP. One of the most important reasons being discussed about why a BJP-MNS alliance could be favourable for the MNS is that such an alliance could change equations not only in Mumbai but also in municipal corporations across Maharashtra, including Thane, Nashik and Pune. By forming an alliance with the BJP, Raj Thackeray would gain seats and more strength.

An alliance with the BJP could also help Raj Thackeray and the MNS in the long-term, sources said.

In comparison, if the MNS forms an alliance with Uddhav Thackeray, the MNS is less likely to benefit due to the present strength of the Shiv Sena and its numerical strength in other municipal corporations except in Mumbai and Thane. The same formula would apply if the MNS formed an alliance with the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, sources said.

Though the MNS, the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena, and the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena trace their political legacy to the late Balasaheb Thackeray, the calculation is that rather than remaining as a limited partner after aligning with the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena or the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, the MNS could gain more by aligning with the BJP, sources said.

Senior MNS leaders like Sandeep Deshpande met Raj Thackeray at his ‘Shivtirth’ residence. Before the meeting, MNS leaders Sandeep Deshpande and Amey Khopkar had tried to meet Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, but failed to meet Shinde, sources said.

Earlier on Thursday morning, when the meeting between Fadnavis and Raj Thackeray was still in progress, Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP and official spokesperson spoke about a possible coming together of Raj Thackeray and Uddhav Thackeray.

When asked whether the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena would fight the municipal elections with the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) or with the MNS, Raut said, “Uddhav Thackeray will answer your question soon. Even today, the MVA works together, but since this is a matter of local self-government, we must consider what are the feelings of our workers at the local level and with Whom we should ally. Our party’s stand about these matters will be announced by Uddhav Thackeray.”

Meanwhile, reacting to the Fadnavis-Raj Thackeray closed-door meeting, NCP leader and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said, “Leaders of different ruling parties and opposition parties meet and discuss with each other. This is the culture and tradition of Maharashtra. That ideal was taught to everyone by the late Yashwantrao Chavan. Most of them try to move forward on the same path. Many times, when we are in the ruling party, if the opposition leaders ask for time, we give it, or when we are in the Opposition, if we ask the ruling party leaders for time, they also give it to us. There is no need to interpret this differently.”

Reacting to the Fadnavis-Raj Thackeray meeting, Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena leader and Minister of Social Welfare Sanjay Shirsat said, “One can see many U-turns in politics. Nothing can be predicted about what can happen in politics. Such alliances have to be done to strengthen a party or expand it. We had given an offer (of alliance) to Raj Thackeray before and looking at his appeal, he can very well fight the civic body polls. He should come with us (BJP-led Mahayuti ruling alliance) and this would be our request to him.”

Former mayor of Mumbai and Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena leader Kishori Pednekar said, “It will not be appropriate to say anything in a hurry about the current meeting. It is no longer limited to Raj Saheb and Uddhav Saheb coming together. According to a recent survey, 88 percent of youth in Maharashtra feel that Raj Thackeray and Uddhav Thackeray should come together. If Raj Saheb met someone, why should we say anything about it? The people will react to whatever has happened.”

Another Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena leader Sushma Andhare said, “Look, Raj Thackeray had said during his interview that his ego is not bigger than the interests of Maharashtra. After that, my party’s leaders showed positivity. They took the necessary steps for that. Now we cannot tell what is in the mind of the MNS leaders who have maintained silence.”

“If the MNS chief met the chief minister today, we do not know the reason. They are not bound by us. They are capable of taking their decision. A decision should be taken according to what is in the mind of Maharashtra, vis-a-vis what is in the interest of Fadnavis, who is taking Maharashtra’s industries to Gujarat and adopting a pro-Gujarat policy. This decision should be taken by Raj Thackeray,” Sushma Andhare said.

“When an atmosphere was created that Raj Thackeray and Uddhav Thackeray would come together, expectations were also created in the mind of the common man. There was a lot of bitterness in the Thackeray family. If Raj Thackeray is meeting with the BJP, did the MNS take advantage of this atmosphere to negotiate with the BJP? This question will arise in the mind of the common man. The common man feels that Raj Thackeray’s name may get tarnished somewhere,” Sharad Pawar-led NCP MLA Rohit Pawar said.