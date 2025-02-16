Raj Guv, CM Sharma & Ex-CM Gehlot condole tragic deaths in Delhi Rly station

Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagade, Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma and former chief minister Ashok Gehlot have expressed sorrow over tragic deaths of passengers in stampede at New Delhi railway station Saturday night.

In his condolence message, Governor Bagade expressed shock over the deaths of at least 18 people and expressed solidarity with the injured.

While praying for eternal peace for departed souls, Bagade also wished for early recovery of injured persons.

Chief Minister Sharma said “News of tragic loss of lives in stampede at New Delhi railway station saddened me, I convey my heartfelt condolences to bereaved families”.

“May the departed souls rest in peace and the injured passengers recover soon”, the CM said.

Former Chief Minister Gehlot said “News of heavy loss of lives is very disturbing, I express my solidarity with bereaved families and with injured ones and also pray for early recovery of the injured.

”Better planning and arrangements could have averted such tragedies. The government should hold proper inquiry in the incident and ensure stern deterrent action against guilty ones,” he added.

Rajasthan assembly Speaker Vasudev Devnani and former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot also condoled the loss of lives in the tragic stampede.