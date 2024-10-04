Raj govt working on tenders for 1,000 MW of rooftop solar, says state minister Nagar

Rajasthan Minister of State for Energy Heera Lal Nagar has said the state government is working on tenders for 1,000 MW of rooftop solar, and strengthening the state’s grid and transmission systems. He said that state’s innovative energy projects, such as integrating solar, battery storage, and grid operations, set the state as a frontrunner in energy production and distribution.

He further said Rajasthan plays a pivotal role in driving India’s renewable energy ambitions, contributing significantly towards the nation’s 500 GW target, set by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. With its expansive desert areas now harnessed for solar and wind power, Rajasthan has transformed its geographic challenges into an energy boon, the minister said.

“We are working on tenders for 1,000 MW of rooftop solar, and strengthening our grid and transmission systems, ensuring sustainable growth for both Rajasthan and the nation,” he said, adding ,”Currently, Rajasthan produces 20,000 MW of solar energy, using only 5,000 MW locally, while the rest is supplied across the country. Additionally, we have taken steps to further scale this, with planned investments of Rs 5 lakh crore in the energy sector over the next 4-5 years,” Nagar made the remarks at 17th edition of the Renewable Energy India (REI) Expo organised by Informa Markets in India.

Meanwhile, the Battery Show India is also being alongside the REI Expo, creating a comprehensive platform for the renewable energy and electric vehicle (EV) sectors to converge.

On the sidelines of Renewable Energy India expo, Japanese firm Kanemasa and Indian solar tech company SolarfiX India have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to transfer technology under the ‘Make in India’ initiative. The MoU aims to manufacture solar technology in Uttar Pradesh, focusing on enhancing India’s solar capacity and contributing to the nation’s ambitious renewable energy goals. The collaboration will focus on the development of photovoltaic (PV) plants and aims to contribute 10 GW of solar capacity by 2030, supporting Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of 500 GW of renewable energy by the same year.