Raj govt takes follow-up action to boost urban development

As many as 210 villages of the Bharatpur district have now been brought in mainstream urban development plans with the constitution of the Bharatpur Development Authority (BDA).

With the passage of the Bharatpur Development Authority Bill – 2025 in the Rajasthan State Assembly here on Wednesday, the BDA has come into the being, replacing the Urban Improvement Trust (UIT).

The constitution of the development Authority in Bharatpur and Bikaner was announced by Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma while replying a joint debate on the Rajasthan Appropriation (No.:2) Bill 2025 and the Rajasthan Finance Bill – 2025 in the assembly on Mar 12. The announcement was implemented within a week.

The newly-formed administrative body will have an extensive territory of 210 villages spread over more than 53,205 hectare against the areas of 53 villages (18,960 hectare) limits of the dissolved Bharatpur UIT.

The new body will have 16 members on board including the Chairman, Urban Development Minister Jhabbar Singh Kharra has said in the assembly.

This administrative upgradation of the system will revolutionize the pace and dimensions of urban devlopment in this historic city of Braj Mandal, Kharra asserted.

Besides, due follow up procedural action of various announcements of the present BJP government by way of reorganisation of panchayati raj institutions and civic bodies, are also promising rapid and systematic transformation of development of villages and smaller cities including Banswara, Sikar and Jaisalmer.

According to an official spokesman, eleven on revenue villages of four gram panchayats have been detached from the territories of the respective panchayati raj institutions and merged into the jurisdiction of the Banswara Municipal Council.

Similarly, areas under 3 gram panchayats – Heera Nagar, Kurbada and Godawas-, have been merged into areas of the Neem Ka Thana Municipal Council, in Sikar district.

Likewise, two villages namely, Amarsar and Kishanghat have been merged into the Jaisalmer Municipal Council.