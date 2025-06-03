Raj court remands ‘Pak spy’ in 7-day police custody

A court here on Tuesday remanded a government employee, who was arrested last week on espionage charges from Jaisalmer in Rajasthan, to 7-day police custody.

The suspect, Shakur Khan, was produced before the ACJ Court (First) for seeking him on police remand in the case registered against him under the Official Secrets Act 1923.

The Special Public Prosecutor (OS Act) had sought 10 days remand for him for further rounds of interrogation and procuring certain documents/evidence. However, the court granted a 7-day remand. He will be produced before the court on June 10.

Presently, the investigation agencies have seized three mobiles from his possession.

On reports of the suspect’s connection with a former Congress minister, the prosecutor said at this stage, no body other than Khan figures in the case.

Sources claimed that Khan, an AAO (assistant audit officer) posted at the Employment Office, Jaisalmer, had in the past worked as personal staff of former Congress state minister Saleh Ahmed.

Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Rajasthan Assembly, Tika Ram Jully said, “Investigation agencies or prosecutors referred to nobody, allegations by BJP leaders have no credibility as they are in the habit of leveling allegations without basis. Let the investigation agencies do the probe in a transparent and fair manner. We will cooperate fully.”

The Intelligence sleuths and other border security agencies had nabbed Khan in the bordering Jaisalmer district on May 28 for suspicious activities and links with Pakistan. The next day, he was brought to Jaipur where central security agencies grilled him further.

“It is learned that he had undertaken about half a dozen journeys to Pakistan and had links with some Pakistani intelligence contacts. It is also believed that he did not seek official permission for undertaking these visits,” a source claimed.