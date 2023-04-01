Raj CM blames RSS for doctors’ stir against health bill

On the ongoing strike of private doctors against the Right to Health bill in the state, Rajasthan Chief Minister categorically held the Rashtriya SwayamSevak Sangh (RSS) responsible for misleading the doctors who had earlier agreed on the bill and made important suggestions which were included in the legislation passed in the assembly on March 21.

After attending a public function, Gehlot told the media at Kota airport, “The RSS lobby is ruining the doctors and misleading them. Doctors should leave their ego. Some people have created misunderstandings. The doctors had a frank discussion with the Chief Secretary and the Finance Secretary. All the suggestions given were accepted. Even after that there were four-five traitors among the doctors as they have association with the RSS”.

The CM said, “The bill has just been passed. Notification will be issued. Then the law will apply. Rules are yet to be made. The Right to Health Bill is in the interest of the public. Doctors should give up their stubbornness and end the stir”.

Rajasthan Congress in-charge Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa alleged that Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla showed haste in canceling the membership of Rahul Gandhi which was unwarranted.

Meanwhile, the agitation of the doctors continued on the 15th day on Saturday with the private doctors not attending patients either in OPD or Emergency. The RGHS and CM Chiranjivi Scheme beneficiaries are also denied treatment by the private hospitals which are empanelled with the state government.