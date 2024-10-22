Raipur South showdown: BJP’s Soni faces Congress’s youthful challenge

The political temperature in Raipur is on the rise with both BJP and Congress declaring their candidates for the high-stakes Raipur South by-election. The BJP has named seasoned politician and former Raipur Mayor Sunil Soni while Congress is betting on Aakash Sharma, the dynamic state president of the Youth Congress, to win the constituency.

The bypoll is scheduled to be held on November 13 and the results will be declared on November 23. The Raipur South seat fell vacant after Brijmohan Agrawal, the sitting BJP MLA, was elected to the Lok Sabha. This contest, now a face-off between a veteran leader and a youth icon, promises to be a gripping battle between experience and youthful energy.

Sunil Soni brings a wealth of experience to the BJP’s campaign. His political journey began with student politics, where he served as president of Durga College. He was later elected as a councillor in the Raipur Municipal Corporation, eventually rising to the position of Mayor from 2004 to 2010. Soni also held the chairmanship of the Raipur Development Authority and was elected as MP from Raipur in 2019. With his vast experience and a solid political resume, Soni is expected to rally strong support, particularly among BJP loyalists. Since his candidacy was announced, Soni has received overwhelming support, with congratulatory messages flooding social media and his local offices.

The grand old party has decided to energise its base by nominating Aakash Sharma, a rising star within the party. Currently, the state president of the Youth Congress, Sharma is the first leader from Chhattisgarh to have held both the positions of NSUI and Youth Congress president. His nomination has energized the Congress camp, with many seeing him as a breath of fresh air and a symbol of the party’s future in the state.

On the day of the announcement, supporters gathered in large numbers at Sharma’s residence, waiting for the official declaration. His nomination was met with a wave of optimism and support, with many believing his youth appeal could give Congress a fighting chance in a constituency long dominated by the BJP.

Raipur South has been a BJP stronghold since the state of Chhattisgarh was carved out of Madhya Pradesh in 2000. Brijmohan Agrawal had represented the seat for multiple terms, even defeating Congress by significant margins in the 2023 assembly election. However, with Agrawal moving to the national stage, the upcoming bypoll offers both parties a fresh opportunity to claim the seat.

Congress has never been able to crack Raipur South, but Aakash Sharma’s candidacy represents a new strategy to appeal to younger voters and shake up the status quo. On the other hand, BJP, with Sunil Soni’s experienced leadership, aims to maintain its dominance in the constituency.

With a politically charged atmosphere, this bypoll has significance not only for Raipur South but for both national parties. For the BJP, holding onto the seat will reinforce its control over Chhattisgarh’s capital, while a Congress victory would boost the party’s prospects in the run-up to future elections, especially as it seeks to regain relevance in Chhattisgarh’s electoral landscape.

This battle between youth and experience, tradition and new ideas, is expected to captivate voters in Raipur South and beyond. The results of this by-election could influence political trends not only in the state but potentially signal broader shifts as India approaches the next general elections. The political battlefield is set, and all eyes are now on Raipur South as voters prepare to decide between two distinct visions for the constituency’s future.