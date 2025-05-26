Raipur journalists assaulted at gunpoint; accused publicly paraded by police

A group of journalists was assaulted and threatened at gunpoint by private bouncers late Sunday night at Dr B R Ambedkar Memorial Hospital in Raipur while covering a stabbing incident.

The shocking assault that took place around 10 pm, triggered outrage across media circles and led to swift action by the Chhattisgarh Police, who arrested the main accused, identified as Wasim, and three of his associates. On Monday afternoon, the accused were publicly paraded by police in Raipur in a rare display aimed at deterring further attacks on the press.

The incident occurred when reporters reached the government-run hospital to gather details on a patient admitted after a knife attack. Eyewitnesses said the bouncers, allegedly from a private security agency, Call Me Service, led by Wasim, violently obstructed the journalists from performing their duties.

In a brazen act, Wasim allegedly displayed a pistol and issued death threats to reporters, warning them to stop coverage or face dire consequences. The footage recorded on mobile phones shows the accused intimidating the press, attempting to fabricate charges by forcibly involving a female staff member, and engaging in physical assault, all within the hospital premises.

Despite police presence at the time, immediate action was reportedly lacking, prompting the journalists to stage a protest outside Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai’s official residence. Following this, senior officers including Raipur SSP Santosh Singh intervened, resulting in the prompt arrest of the accused and seizure of the weapon involved.

Praphull Thakur, President of the Raipur Press Club, strongly condemned the attack. “The journalists were simply performing their duty—reporting from a government hospital on a matter of public concern. The fact that they were assaulted and threatened with a pistol in full public view is not just an attack on the press, but on democratic accountability itself. We want to know who is empowering such goons to threaten journalists inside public hospitals. This must be thoroughly investigated. The government must guarantee our right to report freely and safely. Otherwise, we fear a repeat of the tragic killing of Bijapur journalist Mukesh Chandrakar,” Thakur told The Statesman.

The public parade of the four accused conducted from Shahid Smarak, was widely seen as a strong message from law enforcement under the current administration. Health Minister Shyam Bihari Jaiswal termed the incident “unacceptable” and said, “Anarchic elements like these will be dealt with sternly. The government stands firmly with the journalist community.”

The swift crackdown was welcomed by media professionals across the state. Meanwhile, calls have grown louder for the implementation of a journalist protection law in Chhattisgarh. Media groups emphasised that journalists act as the voice of the people and must be able to work in public interest without intimidation.