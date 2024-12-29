Rains, snowfalls trigger manifold increase in tourist arrivals in Uttarakhand

The recent rains and snowfalls in the hills have resulted in a huge influx of tourists to celebrate New Year at renowned hill stations of the Uttarakhand.

Hotels and homestays in these hill stations are already booked by the New Year revellers while the state government has asked the hotels and dhabas to remain open round-the-clock to facilitate the tourists.

State Tourism Department officials have informed that prominent hill stations in the state are witnessing an increased footfall following multiple rounds of snow falls in the last three days. According to the officials, hotels and homestays in Nainital, Uttarkashi, Harsil, Mussoorie, Dhanaulti, Chakrata, Chopta, Kausani Auli, and several other locations are almost booked for 4-5 days ahead of December 31.

A large number of tourists have turned away from Manali and Shimla in Himachal Pradesh to the Himalayan valleys in Uttarakhand. State Officials claimed that tourist influx for New Year celebration has increased manifold this time mainly for repeated snowfalls at various hill stations of the state in the last fortnight.

On the other hand, people associated with the tourism and hospitality industry like hotel owners, guides, travel agencies, cab drivers, and handicraft shopkeepers are also imbued with hopes of brisk business prospects on the eve of New Year.

In view of the huge flow of tourists and expectations of the local tourism industry, the state government has also extended a helping hand to facilitate the visitors. The government ordered the district administrations to make adequate arrangements to help the tourists keep off big traffic jams especially in the hill areas.

The State government has also taken several security measures to enable the tourists to enjoy the New Year celebrations in Uttarakhand. The Dhami government has decided to allow the celebrations all night on the last day of 2024 and first day of 2025.

Further, anticipating more tourist flow in the remaining 3-4 days , the government issued a directive to the hotels, restaurants and dhaba owners to remain open 24 hours at least for next one week.

In a letter issued by the Uttarakhand Labour Department, restaurants, hotels, dhabas and other hospitality sector establishments will remain open 24 hours and seven days a week in the state of Uttarakhand, according to the provisions of Uttarakhand Shops and Establishments (Employment, Regulation and Service Conditions) Act 2017. Besides, all workers have also been allowed to work in the said establishments in both day and night shifts under certain conditions.