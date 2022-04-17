Rains likely to continue in northeast

While rainfall in southern peninsular India is set to reduce, some states in the northeast would continue to witness heavy-to-very heavy rainfall for the next two days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Saturday.

The IMD has predicted rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms or lightning in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura during the next five days.

Rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms or lightning is also “very likely” in the southern states during the next five days, IMD said.

Also, a fresh Western Disturbance is likely to affect northwest India from the night of April 18.

Under its influence, rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms or lightning is very likely in Western Himalayan Region on April 19 and 20, and in Punjab on April 20, the IMD said.