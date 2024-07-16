Rain-related accidents claim 5 lives in Kerala

Rain-related accidents claimed at least five lives in Kerala on Tuesday amid heavy downpour across the state.

Two people were killed after a house collapsed at Kannambra in Palakkad district on Monday night .Sulochana, 54, and her son, Ranjith, were killed when their dilapidated single-room house collapsed on them while they were asleep.

The neighbours did not hear any noise due to the heavy downpour. The duo reportedly lay under the rubble for hours until the neighbours noticed the flattened house on Tuesday morning.

The Fire and Rescue Services department removed their bodies to the district hospital for post-mortem examination. Sulochana was bedridden, and Ranjith worked as a private bus conductor.

An elderly man and a woman drowned after falling into waterlogged areas in Kannur’s Chokli and Mattannur. On Tuesday morning, the body of 63-year-old K Chandrasekaran of Chokli was discovered in a waterlogged area near an agricultural field. It is suspected that he might have slipped and fallen into the water.

Kunhamina ,51 of Kolari near Mattannur in Kannur died after falling into a puddle in the field near her house. Reji, a 48-year-old resident of Mepral near Thiruvalla in Pathanamthitta district , was electrocuted by a broken power line while cutting grass on an isolated property.

Heavy rains accompanied by gusty winds wreaked havoc in several parts of Kerala on Tuesday. Reports of power outages caused by tree branches falling on supply lines, inundated roads, rising river water levels, minor mudslips, and a few house collapses were reported from across the state on Tuesday.

Heavy rain and wind caused extensive damage in Kannur. Roofs of two houses collapsed in the Champad area. Electricity poles also covered the ground. A coconut tree fell on Kanichar near Peravoor and a house collapsed.

An autorickshaw stopped at Thiruvananthapuram in Peravoor was crushed as a tree fell on it . A house was damaged by a falling tree in Kodiyeri. Another landslide occurred in the national highway construction area in Elayavoor.

The accident happened again at the same place where the landslide occurred a year ago. The Kakkad Mundayad road was submerged after the Kakkad river overflowed. In Mattannur, neighbours rescued a woman trapped inside her partially collapsed house.

In Thiruvananthapuram, district authorities have raised the shutters of the Peppara and Aruvikkara dams following heavy inflow from the catchment areas into the drinking water reservoirs. Floodwaters have swamped the iconic Shiva Temple at Aluva in Ernakulam.

Authorities have raised the shutters of the Peringalkuthu dam in Thrissur and Malankara dam in Idukki and cautioned people living downstream to exercise utmost vigilance.

In Kottayam, 16 houses were partially damaged and one house completely destroyed due to falling of trees on them. In Mananthavady in Wayanad, heavy rains and slippery roads caused a KSRTC bus to veer off the carriageway.

The passengers and the bus crew escaped unhurt. In Idukki, a mudslide partially choked the Munnar-Mattupetty road, slowing traffic on the arterial inter-state route.

The fire and Safety department rescue team successfully rescued four individuals stranded in the Chittoor river in Palakkad on Tuesday. The group consisted of an elderly woman, a man, and two young individuals who had ventured into the river to bathe and wash.

According to the survivors, the water level was initially low when they entered the river, but it suddenly rose, trapping them. They managed to seek refuge on a rock, where they waited for about two hours before help arrived.

A 42-year old man got washed away in the river while picking coconuts at Ailur Mutukunni, Palakkad on Tuesday. The search is on for tracing the man.