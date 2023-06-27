Rain havoc in Rajasthan: 3 buried alive, one killed in lightning

Following heavy rains, three persons were buried alive as a portion of the first floor of their house collapsed at Shrinathji-ki-Haveli campus last night at Udaipur.

Meanwhile, one person died if lightning in the Bhilwara district last night.

The victims of the house collapse are identified as Ananya, 5, Sangeeta 65, and Rohit, 42, an Investigating Officer (IO) at Surajpole police station of Udaipur told SNS.

According to eyewitness account, Ananya, daughter of Deshraj, a servant in the temple, had gone to play at the house of Sangeeta, who lives on the upper floor in the house of Rajkumar’s son Virbhan Joshi, at 8:30 pm. Ananya was playing with Sangeeta on the balcony while Rohit was lying on the bed in the nearby room when a part of the roof came crashing down.

When Rohit reached the balcony after hearing the loud noise, the balcony also collapsed. All three of them got buried under the debris.

Sleuths of the Civil Defence and Fire Brigade team rushed to the spot and took out the deceased, IO said. Post-mortem was being conducted on the dead at a government hospital.

In another rain related incident, one person identified as Shaitan Singh was knocked down by lightning at Lakhmaniayas village of the Bhilwara district last night, the police said.