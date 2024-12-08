Railways will transport 1.5 to 2 crore passengers during Mahakumbh: Ashwini Vaishnav

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav said that the Railways will transport 1.5 to 2 crore passengers during Mahakumbh.

“All preparations have been completed to ensure a pleasant journey for the passengers. The platform has been expanded to ensure that passengers do not face any inconvenience. Also new platforms have been created. Three thousand special and 10,000 regular trains will be run by Railways in Mahakumbh,” he said.

The Railway Minister, who reached Prayagraj on Sunday, was talking to media persons after inspecting the new Ganga Bridge in Jhunsi area.

He said that in view of Mahakumbh, work is being done by the Railways for two and a half years, in which about Rs 5000 crore have been spent. Also, Rs 3500 crore have been spent on construction works and facilities.

For the convenience of the passengers, 554 ticket counters have been made, so that every passenger can easily get the ticket and there is no pressure of crowds at any counter.

The Railway Minister said that there is a confluence of three railway zones in Prayagraj. In this, coordination arrangements have been made to ensure that there is no problem in the works of North Eastern Railway, Northern Railway and North Central Railway.

He said in view of the rush of passengers, more than seven new platforms have been built at Prayagraj station and more than 23 holding areas have been created to accommodate the devotees.

Arrangements for stopping passengers have been made on both sides of the station while a ring circuit has been constructed and 21 railway flyovers and rail under passes have been built.

The completed railway bridge over Ganga in Jhunsi will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 13.