Railways rolls out series of safety measures to prevent overcrowding at stations

Two days after the tragic stampede at New Delhi Railway Station in which 18 people lost their lives and over a dozen were injured, the Railway Ministry, on Monday, rolled out a series of safety measures aimed at preventing overcrowding at all the stations across India and also to ensure smoother passenger flow.

Announcing a comprehensive overhaul of crowd management protocols across the country, the Ministry said 60 high-traffic railway stations will now feature designated holding areas to control crowds effectively.

Advanced monitoring systems will track passenger density, particularly during train delays. Local railway officials will receive specialised training in situational awareness and crisis management, the Ministry said.

As part of a special six-month campaign, Delhi’s railway stations will undergo significant improvements to enhance passenger safety and streamline their movement.

Thirty-five key railway stations connected to Prayagraj will be under constant surveillance by the Central Railway War Room.

New Delhi Railway Station alone has seen the installation of 200 CCTV cameras to enhance security and monitoring.

With passenger numbers reaching 17 lakh at a single railway station during Mauni Amavasya, strategic measures have been introduced to manage such surges.

Holding areas and colour-coded enclosures will guide the movement of passengers in a more structured manner. Arrows and separators will help passengers navigate towards designated holding areas efficiently.

Twenty-one underpasses have been constructed in the last two years to ease pedestrian movement, the Ministry of Railways said.

Given that 90 per cent of Kumbh devotees travel from within a 300 km radius across four states, targeted monitoring will be implemented at relevant railway stations.

As per the new measures, cameras will be used to prevent congestion and unauthorised sitting on staircases and landing areas.

These proactive measures reflect the Railways’ commitment to passenger safety and efficient crowd management, ensuring that India’s bustling railway hubs remain secure and organised.

Earlier, the Delhi Police deployed six inspector-rank officers at the New Delhi Railway Station to enhance crowd management.

These officers, drawn from different districts, were specifically chosen for their experience in handling operations at the New Delhi Railway Station, one of the busiest transit hubs in the country.

Some of these officers had earlier served as Station House Officers (SHOs) at the station, giving them a strong understanding of the logistical and security challenges posed by large crowds.

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has ordered an enquiry and set up a two-member high-level committee to investigate the lapses.

Following the stampede at the New Delhi Railway Station, other stations in the country have also implemented emergency measures.

On Saturday night, a stampede at the station resulted in the deaths of at least 18 people, including five children, and left over a dozen injured. The tragedy occurred due to a sudden surge of passengers waiting to board trains bound for Prayagraj.

The incident took place on the foot-overbridge connecting platform numbers 14 and 15, where some passengers slipped while descending, leading to panic and a fatal crush. The Indian Railways has announced compensation of Rs 10 lakh for the families of the deceased, Rs 2.5 lakh for those seriously injured, and Rs 1 lakh for those with minor injuries.