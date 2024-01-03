Railways provisions 19,742 fog pass devices to ensure smooth operations

The Indian Railways has provisioned 19,742 fog pass devices during the foggy weather to ensure smooth rail operations.

This initiative marks a crucial step in improving the reliability of train services, reducing delays, and enhancing overall passenger safety, the Ministry of Railways said on Wednesday.

“Every year, during foggy weather in the winter months, a large number of trains are affected especially in the northern parts of the country,” the Ministry said.

Fog Pass Device is a GPS based navigation device that helps the loco pilot to navigate during dense fog conditions. It provides on-board real-time information (Display as well as voice guidance) to Loco Pilots regarding location of fixed landmarks such as Signal, Level Crossing gate (Manned & Unmanned), Permanent Speed Restrictions, Neutral Sections etc.

It displays approach indications of the next three approaching fixed landmarks in geographical order accompanied with a voice message approximately 500m on approach.

As per general features of Fog Pass Device, it is suitable for all types of sections like single line, double line, electrified as well as non electrified sections. It is suitable for all types of electric and diesel locomotives, EMUs/MEMUs/ DEMUs and it is suitable for train speeds up to 160 KMPH.

Among other features, Fog Pass Device has built-in rechargeable battery back-up for 18 hrs. It is portable, compact in size, light in weight (not more than 1.5 Kg including battery) and of robust design. Loco Pilot can carry the device easily with him to the locomotive on resuming his duty. It can be easily placed on the cab desk of a locomotive. It is a standalone system.

Fog Pass Device is also unaffected by weather conditions like fog, rain or sunshine.