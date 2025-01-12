Railways introduces special Mahakumbh Mela trains for Odisha pilgrims

The East Coast Railways on Sunday announced the operation of special trains for the convenience of pilgrims traveling to the upcoming Maha Kumbh Mela for pilgrims from the coastal State.

The special trains will provide easy connectivity from several key cities across the region to the sacred city of Prayagraj, where the Maha Kumbh Mela will be held.

The special trains will operate from Bhubaneswar – Tundla – Bhubaneswar Special Train via Cuttack, Jakhapura (Jajpur Dist.)- Keonjhar- Bokaro and Gaya.

This train will leave from Bhubaneswar at 1230hrs on Wednesdays, i.e., on 1st, 8th, 22nd January and 5th, 19th, 26th February. On the way to Tundla, this train will pass through Prayagraj Station, providing direct access for pilgrims.

Besides, Puri – Tundla – Puri Special Train via Khurda Road- Bhubaneswar-Cuttack- Jajpur- Keonjhar Road- Bhadrak-Baleshwar-Jaleswar have been introduced.

This train will leave from Puri at 1230hrs on Mondays, i.e., on 6th and 20th January and 17th February 2025. On the way to Tundla, this train will pass through Prayagraj Station, providing direct access for pilgrims.

There will be Titilagarh – Tundla – Titilagarh Special Train via Titlagarh- Balangir-Bargarh Road- Sambalpur- Jharsuguda-Rourkela

This train will leave from Titlagarh at 1230hrs on Thursdays, i.e., on 9, 16, 23 January and 6, 20, 27 February. On the way to Tundla, this train will pass through Prayagraj Station, providing direct access for pilgrims.

Visakhapatnam – Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyay Jn (DDU) – Visakhapatnam Special Train via Rayagada-Singapur Road-Muniguda-Kesinga-Titlagarh-Kantabanji-Khariar Road is also introduced.

This train will leave from Visakhapatnam at 1735 hrs on Thursdays, i.e., on 9th, 16th, 23rd January and 6th, 20th, 27th February 2025. The service will pass through Prayagraj Station, providing a convenient route for travelers heading to the Mela.

Visakhapatnam – Gorakhpur – Visakhapatnam Special Train via Brahmapur- Balugaon (Chilika)- Khurda Road- Bhubaneswar- Naraj Marthapur ( Cuttack area) – Dhenkanal-Angul-Kerjanga-Boinda- Rairakhol- Sambalpur City- Jharsuguda Road- IB has also been launched.

This train will leave from Visakhapatnam at 2220hrs on Sundays, i.e. on 5th & 19th January and 16th February 2025. The service will also pass through Prayagraj Station, providing a convenient route for travelers heading to the Mela.

Tirupati- Banaras Special Train via Rayagada-Kesinga-Titlagarh- Balangir-Bargarh Road- Sambalpur- Jharsuguda-Rourkela besides Narsapur-Banaras Special Train via Rayagada-Singapur Road-Minuguda-Kesinga-Titlagarh- Balangir-Bargarh Road- Sambalpur- Jharsuguda-Rourkela will help the pilgrims to reach the holy city.

These special trains are specifically running to assist the thousands of devotees traveling to the Maha Kumbh Mela, one of the largest religious gatherings in the world.

East Coast Railway remains committed to ensuring a safe, smooth, and comfortable journey for all passengers, with ample connectivity and convenient schedules.

For further information regarding train schedules, bookings, and other travel-related queries, passengers are encouraged to visit the official websites or contact the Enquiry Counters the Stations, the ECoR said in a statement.