Railway Protection Force foils human trafficking bid at Raxaul; rescues 4 minor girls under Operation AAHT

In a swift and coordinated operation that reaffirms the Railway Protection Force’s (RPF’s) unwavering commitment to child safety and anti-trafficking efforts, four minor girls were rescued from a human trafficking attempt at Raxaul Railway Station, the Railways Ministry said on Friday.

Acting on timely intelligence, the RPF team at Raxaul Post, in close coordination with GRP Raxaul, SSB Anti-Human Trafficking Unit, Railway Childline-Raxaul, and the NGO “Prayas Juvenile Aid Centre”, intercepted Train Number 15273 Raxaul–Anand Vihar Satyagrah Express on May 13 and rescued four girls, who were aged between 13 and 17.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the minors had been trafficked from Nepal under the guise of false promises—employment opportunities and help in locating a missing relative in Gorakhpur. Their families had no knowledge of their travel, a disturbing but common tactic employed by traffickers to manipulate and exploit vulnerable individuals, especially from border areas.

The alertness and swift response of the multi-agency team led to the arrest of a trafficker accompanying the girls on the spot, and the minors were handed over to child protection authorities for immediate care. An FIR has been lodged at GRP Raxaul under applicable provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, and the Child and Adolescent Labour (Prohibition and Regulation) Act, 1986.

“This case is a grim reminder that the menace of human trafficking continues to haunt society,” said Manoj Yadava, Director General, RPF. “But our fight is unwavering. I urge every user of Indian Railways to remain vigilant. Your alertness can save a life. If something feels or looks unusual and suspicious, report it on 139. Your action could mean the difference between freedom and exploitation.”

This successful rescue is part of Operation AAHT (Action Against Human Trafficking), the RPF’s flagship campaign to counter human trafficking across the railway network. Launched as a nationwide drive, Operation AAHT has, in 2024–25 alone, resulted in the rescue of 929 victims, including 874 children (50 Girls and 824 Boys) and the arrest of 274 traffickers.

To further intensify efforts, dedicated Anti-Human Trafficking Units (AHTUs) have been established across the network of the Indian Railways. In a landmark move, the RPF also entered into a formal collaboration with the National Commission for Women in 2024, enhancing its inter-agency coordination and victim support mechanisms.

Through sustained vigilance, strategic partnerships, and community awareness, the RPF continues to play a pivotal role in securing railway premises from the scourge of trafficking, protecting our vulnerable children, and upholding the dignity and safety of every child.