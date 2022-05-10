Railway mother’s day gift Baby berths introduced in the trains

Travelling by train with children is a problematic thing. The baby cannot be put to bed alone, nor can the mother sleep in the same seat. This problem is somewhat solved now. With this in mind, the railway administrations came up with an innovative idea. The Lucknow and Delhi divisions of the Northern Railway have jointly introduced baby berths in the trains. These are berths are designed to be folded.

These berths were introduced on Sunday on the occasion of Mother’s Day. As a pilot project, these berths were first introduced into the three-tier AC bogies of the Lucknow Mail 12230 Superfast Express train and they will be brought in other bogies later as well. Lucknow Division Mechanical Engineer Atul Singh said, “This baby berth will be connected to the lower berth. It is possible to fold the baby berth when not needed. The berths are 76.2mm long and 255mm wide.”