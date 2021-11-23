Railway Minister announces introduction of ‘Bharat Gaurav Trains’

Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw today announced the introduction of theme-based tourist circuit trains ”Bharat Gaurav Trains”.

Speaking to the media, he said that these trains will help realise the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to showcase India’s rich cultural heritage and magnificent historical places to the people of India and the world.

He further added that the core strength of the professionals of the tourism sector would be leveraged to develop/identify tourist circuits and run theme-based trains to tap the vast tourism potential of India.

Following are some of the features of the train service:

Scope:

Service Providers would be free to decide themes like Guru Kripa trains for covering important places of Sikh culture, Ramayana trains for places connected with Lord Sri Ram, etc.

Service Provider to offer all-inclusive packages to tourists including rail travel, hotel accommodation, sightseeing arrangement, visit historical/heritage sites, tour guides, etc.

Full flexibility to decide package cost based on level of services being offered.

Choice of coaches suiting the clientele: different segments like luxury, budget etc.

Free to design/furnish interior of the coaches based on the theme.

Branding and advertisement are permitted both inside and outside of the train.

Train composition will be of 14 to 20 coaches including 2 SLRs (Guard Vans).

Process:

Easy one-step transparent online registration process. Registration fee of Rs 1 (One) Lakh only.

Allotment of coaches to all eligible applicants subject to availability. Priority to be based on the Rake Security Deposit Time and Date. Rake Security Deposit of Rs 1 (one) Crore per rake.

Individual, Partnership Firm, Company, Society, trust, JV/Consortium (Unincorporated/Incorporated) are eligible.

Right to Use charges and Haulage charges are notified in the policy for Service Provider to work out his business model.

Right to Use Period: 2-10 years.

Customer Support:

Customer Support Units to be made functional in the field for hand holding the service provider and for smooth implementation of this scheme.