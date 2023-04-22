Railway Board to recruit over 20700 ex-servicemen as gang men

Railway Board has decided to recruit more than 20700 ex-servicemen as gang men to take care of railway crossings across the country. Ex-servicemen will be recruited on a contract basis.

The Railway Board issued orders in this regard to all 17 Zonal Railways on April 3. These recruitments will be done against the vacant posts of gangmen.

A senior railway official told that a maximum of 20719 gang men posts will be recruited in all 17 zonal railways. Zonal Railways will execute this recruitment process. He informed that the maximum number of ex-servicemen will be recruited for 3330 posts in Western Railway.

After this, the recruitment will be done in Southern Railway where 2724 ex-servicemen will be recruited and 117 in the Eastern Railway.

The official said that this recruitment will be valid till 30.9.2023. The contract of ex-servicemen will be terminated in a phased manner.

It should be noted that Railways is recruiting for more than one lakh vacant posts in Group D category. Railways announced this in 2019, but the recruitment process could not be completed due to the corona pandemic.